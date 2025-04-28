Mon, Apr 28, 2025 @ 21:49 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPUSD: Cable Remains Constructive But Likely Continue to Face Strong Headwinds from...

GBPUSD: Cable Remains Constructive But Likely Continue to Face Strong Headwinds from Key 1.3434 Barrier

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Cable edged higher early Monday and pressure pivotal barrier at 1.3350 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.3423/1.3232 pullback / former recovery peak of Apr 24).

Series of higher lows since 1.3232 correction low, with fresh recovery being tracked by ascending 10DMA add to near term bullish bias, with sustained break of 1.3350 needed to confirm that corrective phase is over, and larger bulls look for fresh attack at key 1.3434 barrier (2024 top).

On the other hand, sharp drop in confidence in the UK economy (at the historical low) and signal that already fragile economy may weaken further, add to warnings that larger bulls may stall on approach to 1.3434.

Growing optimism on fading threats from the negative impact from US trade tariffs and initial signals of Ukraine war peace talks may offer fresh support to US dollar and push sterling in defensive.

The notion is supported by overbought weekly studies, fading bullish momentum and strong upside rejection last week (weekly candle with long upper shadow).

Also, momentum is overstretched and turned sideways on daily chart, along with RSI being close the border of overbought zone, although daily studies are overall still bullish.

Expect prolonged consolidation while the price action remains limited by 1.3423 (recent recovery peak) and 1.3254 (Fibo 23.6% of 1.2708/1.3423 upleg / correction low).

Loss of 1.3254/ 1.3200 to weaken near term structure and risk deeper correction towards 1.3150 (Fibo 38.2%) and 1.3121 (20DMA).

Res: 1.3400; 1.3434; 1.3515; 1.3588
Sup: 1.3298; 1.3254; 1.3200; 1.3150

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.