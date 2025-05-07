Wed, May 07, 2025 @ 13:05 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDJPY Forecast: Elliott Wave Signals Resumption of Bearish Momentum

USDJPY Forecast: Elliott Wave Signals Resumption of Bearish Momentum

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

The USD/JPY currency pair is showing a bearish trend that began on July 3, 2024, and is expected to continue declining toward the 136.50 level. In the short term, the price movement since the March 28, 2025 high is forming a zigzag pattern, according to Elliott Wave analysis.

From the March 28, 2025 high, the decline in wave (A) reached 139.89. This was followed by a corrective wave (B), which also unfolded as a zigzag. Within wave (B), the price rose to 144.03 (wave A), then dipped to 141.95 (wave B). Afterwards, it climbed to 145.90 (wave C), completing wave (B). The pair has since turned lower, starting wave (C).

Wave (C) is currently developing as an impulse pattern in Elliott Wave terms. From the May 2, 2025 high, the price dropped to 143.72 (wave (i)), then rallied to 145.08 (wave (ii)). The decline resumed, reaching 142.34 (wave (iii)). A corrective rally in wave (iv) is believed to have finished at 143.30. The pair is now expected to decline further to complete wave (v). This will finalize wave ((i)) in the larger structure. After this, a corrective rally in wave ((ii)) should occur, partially recovering from the May 2, 2025 high, before the downward trend resumes.

In the near term, as long as the high at 145.90 holds, any upward movements are likely to be limited and fail in a pattern of 3, 7, or 11 swings, leading to further declines.

USDJPY 60 Minute Elliott Wave Chart

USDJPY Video Analysis

YouTube

By loading the video, you agree to YouTube’s privacy policy.
Learn more

Load video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.