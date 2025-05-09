EURUSD Wave Analysis

Fri, May 09, 2025 @ 07:27 GMT
EURUSD: ⬇️ Sell

  • EURUSD broke support zone
  • Likely to fall to support level 1.1130

EURUSD currency pair recently broke the support area between the support level 1.1300 (which has been reversing the pair from the start of April), support trendline of the daily up channel from March and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from March.

The breakout of this support area accelerated the active short-term ABC correction ii from the start of April.

EURUSD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.1130 (former strong resistance from the start of April).

