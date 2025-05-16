GBPAUD Wave Analysis

GBPAUD: ⬆️ Buy

GBPAUD reversed from the support zone

Likely to rise to resistance level 2.1000

GBPAUD currency pair recently reversed up from the support zone between the pivotal support level 2.050 (which has been reversing the price from the end of March), the lower daily Bollinger Band and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from January.

The upward reversal from the support zone stopped the C-wave of the previous short-term ABC correction 4 from the start of April.

Given the predominant daily uptrend, GBPAUD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 2.1000.