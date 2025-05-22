Thu, May 22, 2025 @ 02:50 GMT
Nikkei 225 Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

Nikkei 225: ⬇️ Sell

  • Nikkei 225 reversed from the resistance level 38280.00
  • Likely to fall to support level 36000.00

Nikkei 225 index recently reversed down from the pivotal resistance level 38280.00 (former top of wave 4 from the start of this year).

The downward reversal from the resistance level 66.00 created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern, Shooting Star.

Given the strength of the resistance level 38280.00, Nikkei 225 index can be expected to fall to the next support level 36000.00.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

