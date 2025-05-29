Thu, May 29, 2025 @ 05:32 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisFTSE 100 Wave Analysis

FTSE 100 Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

FTSE 100 index: ⬇️ Sell

  • FTSE 100 index reversed from key resistance level 8800.00
  • Likely to fall to support level 8650,00

The FTSE 100 index recently reversed from the key resistance level 8800.00 (which has been steadily reversing the index from the start of February).

The resistance area near the resistance level 8800.00 was strengthened by the upper daily Bollinger Band.

Given the overbought daily Stochastic, FTSE 100 index can be expected to fall to the next support level 8650,00 (former top of wave (1) from the start of May).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.