XAU/USD Chart Analysis: Gold Price Stabilises Around $3,300

Throughout May, a turbulent news backdrop — involving both international trade tariffs and armed conflicts — led to the formation of a peak around $3,430 and a low near $3,130 on the XAU/USD chart. As of today, the price per ounce stands around $3,300 — roughly the same level as at the beginning of the month.

This suggests that supply and demand forces are largely balanced, keeping the price contained between these extremes. The XAU/USD chart provides further confirmation, emphasising the significance of the $3,300 level.

Technical Analysis of the XAU/USD Chart

From a bearish perspective: The A→B→C→D→E sequence forms lower highs and lower lows — a clear sign of a downtrend. This trajectory is marked in red, with the upper line acting as resistance.

From a bullish perspective: Since the beginning of 2025, the gold price has been moving in an uptrend,indicated by a blue channel, with its lower boundary serving as key support (highlighted with arrows).

Notably, these support and resistance lines are converging, forming a narrowing triangle — an indication that supply and demand are balancing, finding consensus around the $3,300 level, where the axis of the triangle lies.

Given this, it is reasonable to assume that in June, the gold price on the XAU/USD chart may continue to fluctuate within this triangle — unless an extraordinary event causes a significant shift in the current balance.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.