XAU/USD: Gold Price Surges on Fresh Tariff Worries, Geopolitical Factors

XAU/USD: Gold Price Surges on Fresh Tariff Worries, Geopolitical Factors

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Gold opened with gap higher and surged in early Monday trading, lifted by escalation of war in Ukraine, President Trump’s fresh threats of doubling current tariffs on imports of steel and aluminium and victory of Eurosceptic candidate in Poland’s Presidential election.

Worsened conditions provided fresh boost to safe haven demand, with gold price advancing nearly 1.8% since opening today.

Bulls pressure key barrier at $3365 (May 23 high), break of which to signal an end of near-term corrective phase ($3365/$3245) and further brighten near-term outlook, with targets at $3400 (round figure) and $3437 (May 7 lower top) expected to come in focus.

Daily studies turned to full bullish setup, with thick rising daily cloud (which contained several attack recently) continuing to underpin, along with diverging daily Tenkan/Kijun-sen, after formation of bull-cross, with breach of the upper boundary of triangle ($3343) contributing to positive signals.

Corrective action should be anticipated in the near term as hourly studies are strongly overbought, with dips likely to shallow in current strongly bullish sentiment.

Broken triangle’s upper trendline turned to initial support, followed by supports at $3330/20 zone, which should ideally contain dips and keep fresh bulls intact.

Res: 3358; 3365; 3400; 3414.
Sup: 3343; 3330; 3322; 3311.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltd
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

