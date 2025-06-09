EURUSD Elliott Wave Outlook: Rally Unfolding from Equal Legs Support

Hello fellow traders. In this technical article we’re going to look at the Elliott Wave charts of EURUSD forex pair published in members area of the website. As our members know, we are enjoying profitss in long positions the pair . The pair has recently given us intraday pull back and found buyers again precisely at the equal legs area as we expected. In the following text, we’ll explain the Elliott Wave count and present target areas.

EURUSD Elliott Wave 1 Hour Chart 06.06.2025

EURUSD is currently developing an intraday three-wave pullback from recent highs. Our members know how to identify potential reversal zones using the Equal Legs technique — in this case, the ideal support area comes in at 1.13912–1.13505. The pair can see more downside in near term. As long as price holds within this region, we expect buyers to step in and the broader rally to resume.

EURUSD Elliott Wave 1 Hour Chart 06.06.2025

The pair has reached our target area and found buyers as expected. EURUSD made decent rally from the buyers zone. We do not recommend selling the pair at this stage. 1.13725 is the key low for proposed short term view. While above that low, next leg up can be in progress. We would like to see break above ((i)) peak to confirm next leg up is in progress, targeting 1.1657 area.