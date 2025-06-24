EURUSD Trade Setup Explained: Buying the Dips at the Blue Box Zone

Hello fellow traders. In this technical article, we are going to talk about another Elliott Wave trading setup we got in EURUSD . The pair has completed its correction exactly at the Equal Legs zone, also known as the Blue Box Area. In this article, we’ll break down the Elliott Wave Forecast and explain the logic behind the trading setup in detail.

EURUSD Elliott Wave 1 Hour Chart 06.18.2025

The price is showing a lower-low sequence from the peak. As of now, correction looks incomplete. The price action suggests that EURUSD correction is still in progress, and we expect another leg down toward the 1.14683- 1.13774 area, where we are looking to re-enter as buyers.

We recommend members avoid selling EURUSD. As the main trend remains bullish, we anticipate at least a three-wave bounce from the Blue Box area.

Once the price reaches the 50% Fibonacci retracement against the red b connector, we’ll make the position risk-free by moving the stop loss to breakeven and booking partial profits.

Quick reminder on how to trade our charts :

Red bearish stamp+ blue box = Selling Setup

Green bullish stamp+ blue box = Buying Setup

Charts with Black stamps are not tradable. 🚫

EURUSD Elliott Wave 1 Hour Chart 06.23.2025

EURUSD has made another wave down and completed correction right at the Blue Box area at the 1.14425 low. The pair found buyers as expected, making decent reaction. The bounce reached 50 fibs against the b red connector. Consequently, any long positions from the Blue Box should now be risk-free. We’ve already secured partial profits. Key level comes at 1.14425 low. While above that level more upside should be ideally seen.