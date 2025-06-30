Dow Jones Wave Analysis

Dow Jones: ⬆️ Buy

Dow Jones broke pivotal resistance level 43000.00

Likely to rise to resistance level 44500.00

Dow Jones index recently broke above the pivotal resistance level 43000.00 (which has been reversing the price from the end of March, as can be seen from the daily Dow Jones chart below).

The breakout of the resistance level 43000.00 accelerated the active impulse wave 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (C) from the end of May.

Dow Jones index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 44500.00, which is the target price for the completion of the active impulse wave (C).