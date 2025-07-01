USD/CHF Exchange Rate Falls to Multi-Year Low

According to the chart, the USD/CHF exchange rate has settled below the key psychological level of 0.8000. The rate hasn’t been this low since the financial crisis of 2008.

On one hand, the drop in USD/CHF is driven by weakness in the US dollar. The US dollar index has fallen to its lowest level in over three years, largely due to the conflicting trade policies pursued by the Trump administration. On the other hand, geopolitical instability has increased the appeal of the Swiss franc as a so-called safe-haven asset.

Technical Analysis of the USD/CHF Chart

Since mid-May, price fluctuations have formed a downward channel (marked in red), and by the end of June the rate had stabilised around the psychological threshold of 0.8000 (indicated by an arrow) — right at the median of the channel.

However, this balance between supply and demand proved temporary, tipping in favour of sellers. As a result, we now see a decline in USD/CHF along a steep trajectory (marked in black), potentially targeting the lower boundary of the red channel — which suggests a possible move down to 0.7800 USD per franc. Along this path, support may come from the 1.618 Fibonacci extension level (0.7875); note how the 0.8055 level previously acted as support (marked with a blue arrow).

The RSI indicator confirms strong selling pressure — but will the bearish trend continue?

Much will depend on the broader fundamental context. As reported by the Wall Street Journal, the sharp strengthening of the franc against the dollar is causing growing concern at the Swiss National Bank (SNB), as an overly strong franc harms Swiss exporters. This suggests that the current market sentiment could shift dramatically if the SNB issues any relevant statements.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.