EURGBP Wave Analysis

EURGBP: ⬆️ Buy

EURGBP broke resistance zone

Likely to rise to resistance level 0.8700

EURGBP currency pair recently broke the resistance zone between the resistance level 0.8570 (which stopped the previous impulse wave i at the end of June) and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse (B) from April.

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the active minor impulse wave 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (C) from May.

EURGBP currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.8700 (which is intersecting with the daily up channel from May).