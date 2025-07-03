EUR/USD Rallies on Broad Dollar Weakness, USD/CHF Slips Lower

EUR/USD started a fresh increase above the 1.1750 resistance. USD/CHF declined and now struggling below the 0.8000 resistance.

Important Takeaways for EUR/USD and USD/CHF Analysis Today

The Euro started a decent increase from the 1.1600 zone against the US Dollar.

There is a connecting bullish trend line forming with support near 1.1770 on the hourly chart of EUR/USD at FXOpen.

USD/CHF declined below the 0.8000 and 0.7950 support levels.

There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near 0.7920 on the hourly chart at FXOpen.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of EUR/USD at FXOpen, the pair started a fresh increase from the 1.1600 zone. The Euro cleared the 1.1650 resistance to move into a bullish zone against the US Dollar.

The bulls pushed the pair above the 50-hour simple moving average and 1.1750. Finally, the pair tested the 1.1830 resistance. A high was formed near 1.1829 and the pair is now consolidating gains above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward wave from the 1.1590 swing low to the 1.1830 high.

Immediate support on the downside is near a connecting bullish trend line at 1.1770. The next major support is the 1.1710 level. A downside break below the 1.1710 support could send the pair toward the 1.1680 level and the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward wave from the 1.1590 swing low to the 1.1830 high.

Any more losses might send the pair into a bearish zone toward 1.1645. Immediate resistance on the EUR/USD chart is near the 1.1830 zone. The first major resistance is near the 1.1850 level. An upside break above the 1.1850 level might send the pair toward the 1.1920 resistance.

The next major resistance is near the 1.1950 level. Any more gains might open the doors for a move toward the 1.2000 level.

USD/CHF Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of USD/CHF at FXOpen, the pair started a fresh decline from well above the 0.8080 zone. The US Dollar dropped below the 0.8000 support to move into a negative zone against the Swiss Franc.

The bears pushed the pair below the 50-hour simple moving average and 0.7940. Finally, the bulls appeared near the 0.7870 level. A low was formed near 0.7872 and the pair is now consolidating losses.

There was a minor increase above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 0.8080 swing high to the 0.7872 low. On the upside, the pair could face resistance near the 0.7920 level. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near 0.7920.

The next major resistance is near the 0.7940 level, above which the pair could test the 0.7975 level. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 0.8080 swing high to the 0.7872 low.

If there is a clear break above the 0.7975 resistance zone, the pair could start another increase. In the stated case, it could even surpass 0.8030.

On the downside, immediate support on the USD/CHF chart is 0.7870. The first major support is near the 0.7850 level. The next major support is near 0.7800. Any more losses may possibly open the doors for a move toward the 0.7720 level in the coming days.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.