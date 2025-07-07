EURCAD Wave Analysis

Mon, Jul 07, 2025 @ 04:23 GMT
FxPro
By FxPro

EURCAD: ⬆️ Buy

  • EURCAD reversed from support level 1.5950
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.6100

EURCAD currency pair recently reversed up from the strong support level 1.5950 (former double top from April, acting as the support after it was broken).

The upward reversal from the support level 1.5950 continues the active short-term impulse wave 5 of the intermediate impulse wave (3) from last November.

Given the strong daily uptrend and the strongly bullish euro sentiment seen today, EURCAD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.6100.

