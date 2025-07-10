Ethereum Wave Analysis

Thu, Jul 10, 2025 @ 02:34 GMT
Ethereum: ⬆️ Buy

  • Ethereum broke the resistance area
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 2885.00

Ethereum cryptocurrency recently broke the resistance area located between the resistance level 2645.00 (which stopped wave 1 at the start of July) and the resistance trendline of the weekly Triangle from January.

The breakout of this resistance area accelerated the active short-term impulse wave 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (3) from June.

Given the strongly bullish sentiment seen across the crypto markets today, Ethereum cryptocurrency can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 2885.00 (top of wave (1) from June).

