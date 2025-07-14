Mon, Jul 14, 2025 @ 18:52 GMT
GOLD (XAUUSD) Calling the Rally from the Intraday Equal Legs Area

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

In this technical article, we are going to present Elliott Wave charts of GOLD (XAUUSD) . As our members know we are long in GOLD from previous equal legs area. As a result, members are now benefiting from profits in positions that remain risk-free. Recently, the commodity completed another intraday correction within the Equal Legs zone. In the following sections, we will outline the current Elliott Wave count.

GOLD 1 Hour Elliott Wave Analysis 07.11.2025

GOLD has completed a 5-wave structure from the 3246.33 low, labeled as wave ((i)) in black. It is currently correcting in wave ((ii)) black, which is unfolding as a Double Three pattern. The correction appears incomplete at this stage. We anticipate further short-term weakness toward the Equal Legs area at 3290.56–3256.9. In that zone, we expect buyers to emerge and initiate another rally toward new highs. Therefore, we recommend avoiding short positions within this area.

GOLD 1 Hour Elliott Wave Analysis 07.11.2025

A few days later, GOLD completed the pullback exactly at the previously mentioned zone. As expected, the commodity found buyers and produced a decent bounce. Wave ((ii)) ended at the 3283.39 low. The short-term cycle from the July 9th low now shows a sequence of higher highs, confirming the continuation of the rally. While price remains above the 3283.39 low, the next expected target area is 3403.85–3432.44.

