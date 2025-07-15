GBP/USD Rate Falls to Key Support Level

As of today, the GBP/USD chart indicates that the British pound has declined by more than 2% against the US dollar since the beginning of July. Notably, the pace of the decline accelerated on Friday and continued into Monday.

According to Reuters, the pound is under pressure due to market concerns over a potential economic slowdown amid an escalating trade war. Last week’s data confirmed a contraction in UK GDP, which could have far-reaching implications. In this context, criticism of the UK government’s failure to reduce public spending is becoming more pronounced.

What’s next for GBP/USD?

Technical Analysis of the GBP/USD Chart

From a bullish perspective, it is worth noting that the pair has fallen to a significant support level around 1.3425. This level previously acted as resistance in the spring, but after a breakout, it has now turned into support (as indicated by arrows on the chart). Additionally, the RSI indicator shows strong oversold conditions, which suggests a potential short-term rebound.

From a bearish standpoint, it is concerning that the sharp rally from point A to point B has been entirely erased by the July decline. This indicates that despite significant gains by the bulls, they failed to hold them—casting doubt on GBP/USD’s ability to sustain growth in the medium term.

Ongoing pressure may lead to an attempt by bears to push GBP/USD below the June low at point A. However, it is also possible that bearish momentum will weaken thereafter, potentially leading to a recovery within the developing downward channel (marked in red).

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.