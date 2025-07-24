Platinum Wave Analysis

Platinum: ⬇️ Sell

Platinum reversed from resistance zone

Likely to fall to support level 1350.00

Platinum recently reversed down from the resistance zone located between the round resistance level 1500.00, upper daily Bollinger Band and the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from May.

The downward reversal from this resistance created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Bearish Engulfing.

Given the weakening daily Momentum (showing bearish divergence), Platinum can be expected to fall to the next support level 1350.00 (low of the previous correction 4).