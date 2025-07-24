Thu, Jul 24, 2025 @ 05:06 GMT
Platinum Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

Platinum: ⬇️ Sell

  • Platinum reversed from resistance zone
  • Likely to fall to support level 1350.00

Platinum recently reversed down from the resistance zone located between the round resistance level 1500.00, upper daily Bollinger Band and the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from May.

The downward reversal from this resistance created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Bearish Engulfing.

Given the weakening daily Momentum (showing bearish divergence), Platinum can be expected to fall to the next support level 1350.00 (low of the previous correction 4).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

