GBPUSD Elliott Wave Forecast: Buying the Dips in the Blue Box

As our members know we have had many profitable trading setups recently. In this technical article, we are going to talk about another Elliott Wave trading setup we got in GBPUSD. The pair has completed its correction exactly at the Equal Legs zone, also known as the Blue Box Area. In this article, we’ll break down the Elliott Wave forecast, explain the trading setup in detail, and provide the upside target.

GBPUSD Elliott Wave 4 Hour Chart 07.26.2025

The price action suggests that GBPUSD is forming a pullback in the form of a double three (WXY) structure. While price remains below the red X connector, we believe the correction is still in progress and expect another leg lower toward the 1.3156 area , where we are looking to re-enter as buyers. We recommend that members avoid selling GBPUSD, as the main trend remains bullish. We anticipate at least a three-wave bounce from the Blue Box area.Once the price reaches the 50% Fibonacci retracement against the red X connector, we will make the position risk-free by moving the stop loss to breakeven and booking partial profits.

GBPUSD Elliott Wave 4 Hour Chart 08.06.2025

The pair has made another wave down and completed 7 swings pattern at the Blue Box area. The pair found buyers as expected, making decent bounce. Reaction from the buying zone has reached 50 fibs against the X red connector. Consequently, any long positions from the Blue Box should now be risk-free. We’ve set our stop loss at breakeven and have already secured partial profits. While price holds above 1.3138, we consider the wave (4) correction complete and see potential for wave (5) to be in progress toward the 1.3936 area.