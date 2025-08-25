EURUSD : Calling the Rally After Elliott Wave Double Three Pattern

Hello fellow traders. In this technical article we’re going to look at the Elliott Wave charts of EURUSD forex pair published in members area of the website. The pair has recently given us Double Three pull back and found buyers again precisely at the equal legs area as we expected. In the following text, we’ll explain the Elliott Wave count.

EURUSD Elliott Wave 1 Hour Chart 08.20.2025

EURUSD is currently developing an intraday three-wave pullback from recent highs. Our members know how to identify potential reversal zones using the Equal Legs technique — in this case, the ideal support area comes in at 1.16146-1.15521. The pair can see more downside in near term. As long as price holds within this region, we expect buyers to step in and rally to resume.

The pair has reached our target area and found buyers as expected. EURUSD made strong rally from the buyers zone and completed pull back at the 1.15799 low. We do not recommend selling the pair at this stage and favor the long side. 1.15799 is the key low for proposed short term view. While above that low, next leg up can be in progress.