AUDUSD Wave Analysis

AUDUSD: ⬆️ Buy

  • AUDUSD reversed from key support level 0.6400
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 0.6565

AUDUSD currency pair recently reversed up from the key support level 0.6400 (which has been reversing the price from May) standing near the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from the support level 0.6400 created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Morning Star Doji.

AUDUSD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.6565 (top of the previous minor correction ii).

