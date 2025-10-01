AUDUSD Wave Analysis

AUDUSD: ⬆️ Buy

AUDUSD reversed from support area

Likely to rise to resistance level 0.6700

AUDUSD currency pair recently reversed from the the support area between the support level 0.6525, support trendline from April and by the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse C from the end of August.

The upward reversal from this support area created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Morning Star.

Given the clear daily uptrend and the strongly bullish Australian dollar sentiment seen across the FX markets today, AUDUSD can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.6700 (top of the previous wave C).