NZDCAD Wave Analysis

NZDCAD: ⬇️ Sell

NZDCAD broke support area

Likely to fall to support level 0.7850

NZDCAD currency pair recently broke the support area between the support level 0.7950 and the support trendline of the wide weekly down channel from the start of July.

The breakout of this support area accelerated the active short-term impulse wave 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (3) from July.

Given the strong daily downtrend, NZDCAD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 0.7850 (former multi-month support from April).