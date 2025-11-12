Fri, Nov 14, 2025 @ 07:34 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Approaches Resistance, Bullish Momentum Faces Test

GBP/USD Approaches Resistance, Bullish Momentum Faces Test

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • GBP/USD started a recovery wave above 1.3120.
  • A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance at 1.3200 on the 4-hour chart.
  • EUR/USD recovered some losses and climbed above 1.1550.
  • Bitcoin struggled to clear the $107,500 resistance zone.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The British Pound found support near 1.3000 against the US Dollar. GBP/USD started a recovery wave above 1.3080 and 1.3100.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair traded above the 1.3120 level, and the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.3471 swing high to the 1.3009 low. However, the bulls now face a tough task.

On the upside, the pair faces resistance near the 1.3180 zone. The first key hurdle sits at 1.3200. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance at 1.3200 and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour).

A close above the trend line might send GBP/USD toward the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.3471 swing high to the 1.3009 low at 1.3240.

The next resistance could be the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour) at 1.3310. Any more gains could set the pace for a steady increase toward 1.3400.

On the downside, the pair might find support at 1.3100. The main support might be 1.3050. A close below the 1.3050 zone could start a pullback toward. Any more losses might open the doors for a test of 1.3000.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair started a recovery wave above 1.1550 but faces hurdles near the 1.1620 level.

Upcoming Key Economic Events:

  • Fed’s Williams speech.
  • Fed’s Paulson speech.
  • Fed’s Waller speech.
  • Fed’s Bostic speech.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.