EUR/JPY Reaches Record High

As the chart shows, the pair climbed to a new all-time high of ¥179.80 per euro today.

The main driver has been the weakening of the Japanese yen, which continues amid fresh statements from government officials. According to Reuters:

→ Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said her administration prefers to keep interest rates low and called for close coordination with the Bank of Japan — a factor contributing to yen weakness.

→ Meanwhile, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama issued a verbal warning about the yen’s weakness, noting “one-sided and rapid moves” in the currency market. In theory, this should have supported the yen, but judging by today’s USD/JPY movements, the impact was limited.

Technical Analysis of EUR/JPY

Price action continues to form an ascending channel (marked in blue). Following the early October news of Sanae Takaichi’s victory, who is viewed as a proponent of economic stimulus, the yen weakened, and EUR/JPY moved into the upper half of the channel.

Since then, the upper boundary has acted as a key resistance level. Today’s record high serves as yet another test of strength for that level. Given that the RSI is in overbought territory, and long-position holders may be tempted to take profits (at least partially), the market appears vulnerable to a pullback.

Therefore, it cannot be ruled out that we may see:
→ a bearish break of the support line that has held since early November;
→ followed by a retracement to retest the former resistance level around 178.70. A deeper correction towards the channel’s median is also possible.

The future direction of the yen will largely depend on market expectations regarding a potential Bank of Japan rate hike — a likely scenario, as a weak yen increases inflationary pressure on food and energy prices.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

