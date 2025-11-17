EUR/USD Resumes Northbound Move, Hinting at Continued Strength

Key Highlights

EUR/USD started a decent increase above 1.1600.

A key bullish trend line is forming with support at 1.1600 on the 4-hour chart.

GBP/USD recovered some losses and climbed above 1.3120.

Gold failed to continue higher above $4,200 and trimmed some gains.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Euro found support at 1.1475 and started a fresh increase against the US Dollar. EUR/USD climbed above 1.1550 and 1.1580.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair settled above 1.1600 and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour). It even spiked above the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour). On the downside, there is a key bullish trend line forming with support at 1.1600.

On the upside, the pair faces resistance near the 1.1650 zone. The first key hurdle sits at 1.1675. A close above 1.1675 might send the pair higher toward 1.1720.

The next resistance could be 1.1750. Any more gains could set the pace for a steady increase toward 1.1800. On the downside, the pair might find support at 1.1600 and the trend line. The main support might be 1.1580 and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour).

A close below 1.1580 could start a pullback toward 1.1560. Any more losses might open the doors for a test of 1.1520 in the coming sessions.

Looking at GBP/USD, the pair started a recovery wave above 1.3120 and now faces tough resistance near 1.3200.

Upcoming Key Economic Events: