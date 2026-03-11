Chart Alert: AUD/USD Bullish Breakout (Finally) Above 0.7140, New Bullish Impulsive Up Move Sequence

Key takeaways

Bullish technical breakout: The AUD/USD has finally broken above the 0.7140 major resistance—a level tested multiple times since 2022—reaching a 52-week high near 0.7185, signalling the start of a fresh bullish impulsive uptrend.

The AUD/USD has finally broken above the 0.7140 major resistance—a level tested multiple times since 2022—reaching a 52-week high near 0.7185, signalling the start of a fresh bullish impulsive uptrend. Macro catalysts supporting AUD: Strength in commodity prices driven by the US–Iran war 2026 and expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia may raise rates to 4.10% have boosted demand for the Australian dollar.

Strength in commodity prices driven by the US–Iran war 2026 and expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia may raise rates to 4.10% have boosted demand for the Australian dollar. Key levels to watch: Near-term bullish momentum remains intact above 0.7080 support, with upside targets at 0.7246–0.7266 and 0.7335–0.7350. A break below 0.7080 would weaken the bullish outlook and risk a pullback toward 0.7050–0.7030.

The price actions of the AUD/USD have finally staged a bullish breakout above its “stubborn” major resistance at 0.7140 (11 August 2022/2 August 2023 swing highs) after it tested twice in February 2026.

The AUD/USD has extended its gains by 0.8% in today’s Asia session (Wednesday, 11 March 2026) to record a new year-to-date and 52-week intra-session high at 0.7185.

The firmer AUD/USD has been supported by the ongoing bullish trend in commodity prices due to global oil supply disruption arising from the ongoing US-Iran war.

Secondly, the short-term interest rate market in Australia is expecting the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to maintain its tightening monetary policy stance with an increased probability of its second interest rate hike of 25 basis points (bps) to come as soon on the next meeting on 17 March 2026 to raise the cash policy rate to 4.10% to negate inflationary expectations from jumping higher due to firmer oil prices.

AU/US implied future policy interest rate curves spread supports a hawkish RBA

Fig. 1: AU/US monthly implied future policy interest rate curves spread as of 11 Mar 2026 (Source: MacroMicro)

The spread/differential between the monthly implied future policy interest rate curves for Australia and the US (derived from short-term interest rate futures) has risen steadily and shifted upwards (see Fig. 1).

The spread for April 2026 now stands at 0.42%, an increase of 13 bps from 0.29% recorded three months ago, and the spread for May 2026 increases to 0.54%, a similar increase of 13 bps from 0.41% three months ago.

Let us now focus on the short-term (1 to 3 days) trajectory of the AUD/USD from a technical analysis perspective.

AUD/USD – Bullish momentum supports a fresh impulsive up move sequence

Fig. 2: AUD/USD minor trend as of 11 Mar 2026 (Source: TradingView)

Fig. 3: AUD/USD medium-term & major trends as of 11 Mar 2026 (Source: TradingView)

Today’s bullish breakout above the 0.7140 major resistance suggests that the AUD/USD has exited from a 4-week choppy range configuration in place since 12 February 2026, in turn, igniting a potential fresh bullish impulsive up move sequence within its medium-term and major uptrend phases.

In the near-term, watch the 0.7080 key short-term pivotal support (also the 20-day moving average) to maintain the minor bullish impulsive up move sequence view for the next intermediate resistances to come in at 0.7246/7266 and 0.7335/7350 (See Fig. 2).

However, a break and an hourly close below 0.7080 negates the bullish tone for a slide back to retest 0.7050/7030 (the pull-back support of the former minor descending channel resistance from 27 February 2026 high). Below 0.7030 exposes further near-term weakness towards 0.6944 (also the 50-day moving average).

Key elements to support the bullish bias on AUD/USD