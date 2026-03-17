Tue, Mar 17, 2026 03:23 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDUSD Wave Analysis

    AUDUSD Wave Analysis

    FxPro
    By FxPro

    AUDUSD: ⬆️ Buy

    • AUDUSD reversed from support zone
    • Likely to rise to resistance level 0.7160

    AUDUSD currency pair recently reversed from the support area between the key support level 0.6965 (low of the eagerly wave 2), support trendline from November, lower daily Bollinger Band and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from December.

    The upward reversal from this support zone continues the active short-term impulse wave 3 – which belongs to the intermediate impulse wave (C) from November.

    Given the overriding daily uptrend, AUDUSD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.7160 (which stopped previous wave 1).

    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    FxPro
    FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
    FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.