Tue, Apr 07, 2026 04:45 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEthereum Wave Analysis

    Ethereum Wave Analysis

    FxPro
    By FxPro

    Ethereum: ⬆️ Buy

    • Ethereum reversed from support zone
    • Likely to rise to resistance level 2400.00

    Ethereum cryptocurrency recently reversed up from the support zone between the support level 1800.00 and the support trendline of the daily up channel from February.

    The upward reversal from this support zone completed the previous intermediate ABC correction (2).

    Given the improved sentiment across the crypto markets and the strength of the support level 1800.00, Ethereum can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 2400.00 (top of wave (1)).

    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    FxPro
    FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
    FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.