Ethereum Wave Analysis

Ethereum: ⬆️ Buy

Ethereum reversed from support zone

Likely to rise to resistance level 2400.00

Ethereum cryptocurrency recently reversed up from the support zone between the support level 1800.00 and the support trendline of the daily up channel from February.

The upward reversal from this support zone completed the previous intermediate ABC correction (2).

Given the improved sentiment across the crypto markets and the strength of the support level 1800.00, Ethereum can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 2400.00 (top of wave (1)).