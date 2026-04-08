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    AUDCAD Wave Analysis

    FxPro
    By FxPro

    AUDCAD: ⬆️ Buy

    • AUDCAD reversed from support level 0.9510
    • Likely to rise to resistance level 0.9760

    AUDCAD currency pair recently reversed up from the support level 0.9510 (which has been reversing the price from February).

    The support level 0.9510 was strengthened by the lower daily Bollinger Band, upper trendline of the weekly up channel from June and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from December.

    Given the long-term uptrend, AUDCAD can be expected rise to the next resistance level 0.9760 (which stopped earlier waves b and (3)).

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