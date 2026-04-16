Chart Alert: AUD/USD 360 Pips Rally at Risk of a Minor Mean Reversion Decline Below 0.7200 Before New Upleg

Key takeaways

Strong rally driven by risk-on sentiment: AUD/USD surged ~360 pips from late-March lows, supported by US–Iran ceasefire optimism and its high-beta sensitivity to global risk assets, outperforming most major currencies.

Short-term pullback likely: The recent three-week bullish move appears overstretched, with technical signals pointing to a minor mean reversion decline after testing the 0.7188–0.7200 resistance zone.

Key levels to watch: A break below 0.7120 may trigger a pullback toward 0.7080–0.7033 (50-day MA) before a potential next up leg, while a sustained move above 0.7200 would extend gains toward 0.7240–0.7300.

The Australian dollar has benefited significantly since last Wednesday, 8 April, when the US and Iran agreed to a ceasefire due to its higher beta factor, as the AUD has mirrored the movement of risk assets such as equities since the start of the US-Iran war on 28 February 2026, exhibiting similar risk-off movements, ignoring the hawkish monetary policy guidance advocated by the RBA.

The AUD/USD has jumped by 230 pips (+3.3%) from the 8 April 2026 low to print an intraday high of 0.7198 on Thursday, 16 April 2026 at this time of writing, just a whisker above its prior 11 March 2026 high of 0.7188.

When measured from its current minor uptrend low of 0.6833 printed on 30 March 2026, it has rallied by almost 360 pips (+5.3%), making the Australian dollar the second-best-performing major currency against the US dollar based on a one-month rolling performance; USD/AUD (-2.47%), just behind the euro where the USD/EUR slid -3.04% (see Fig. 1).

Fig. 1: 1-month rolling performances of the US dollar against major currencies as of 16 Apr 2026 (Source: TradingView).

However, price actions of highly liquid tradable instruments do move vertically but oscillate within trends.

Technically speaking, the three -week bullish impulsive up move on the AUD/USD from its 30 March 2026 low of 0.6833 is now due for a minor mean reversion corrective decline.

Let’s now focus on the technical factors to determine AUD/USD’s potential short-term trajectory (1 to 3 days).

AUD/USD – Potential minor corrective decline towards 50-day moving average

Fig. 2: AUD/USD minor trend as of 16 Apr 2026 (Source: TradingView).

Watch the 0.7188/0.7200 key short-term pivotal resistance on the AUD/USD. A break below 0.7120 increases the odds of a minor mean reversion decline towards the next intermediate supports of 0.7080 and 0.7033 (also the 50-day moving average) before the next bullish impulsive up move sequence materializes (see Fig. 2).

On the flip side, a clearance and an hourly close above 0.7200 invalidates the bearish bias for a continuation of the bullish move towards 0.7244/0.7265 and 0.7300 in the first step.

Key elements to support the near-term bearish bias on the AUD/USD