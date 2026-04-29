AUDCAD Wave Analysis

AUDCAD: ⬆️ Buy

AUDCAD reversed from support zone

Likely to rise to resistance level 0.9870

AUDCAD currency pair recently reversed up from the support zone between the key support level 0.9760 (former monthly high from March) and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from March.

The upward reversal from the support level 0.9760 started the active short-term impulse wave 3 – which belongs to wave (5) from November.

Given the overriding daily uptrend, AUDCAD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.9870 (top of the previous impulse wave i).