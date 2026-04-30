USD/JPY (update): “Final Warning” Verbal Intervention Spooks the Market. What are the Next Key Supports to Watch?

Key takeaways

Verbal intervention triggered a sharp reversal: USD/JPY hit 160.73 before a “final warning” from Japan’s FX official sparked a 0.9% drop, with the yen posting its strongest daily gain since mid-March.

Key technical levels in focus: Immediate supports lie at 159.05, 158.60 (50-day MA), and 157.50, while resistance remains at 160.45, 160.74, and 161.16.

Policy risk could drive next move: Upcoming ECB and BoE decisions may influence USD/JPY direction, with any hawkish tone potentially reinforcing downside pressure following intervention fears.

The USD/JPY has pushed higher to hit an intraday high of 160.73 today at 2.15 pm mark (Singapore time) that surpassed above the previous “intervention zone’ of 160.23/45.

Interestingly, at around 3:45 p.m. (Singapore time), the Japanese Vice Finance Minister in charge of FX affairs, Atsushi Mimura, issued a stern warning as quoted and translated: “Let me say this as my final advisory if you want to escape.” A clear shot to speculators that a “red line” is fast approaching for actual intervention in the FX market.

The USD/JPY tumbled by 0.9% from 160.73 intraday high to trade at a current level of 159.37 at this time of writing. On a daily basis, the Japanese yen has strengthened by 0.7% against the US dollar so far, its strongest daily gain since 19 March 2026.

Below are the key intraday technical levels to watch

Fig. 1: USD/JPY minor trend as of 30 Apr 2026 London session (Source: TradingView).

Fig. 2: USD/JPY medium-term trend as of 30 Apr 2026 London session (Source: TradingView).

Supports:

159.05 (ex-post BoJ’s monetary policy meeting low on 28 April 2026)

158.60 (also the 50-day moving average)

157.50 (19 March 2026 low & congestion area from 9 February 2026/10 March 2025) (see Fig. 2).

Resistances:

160.45 (pivotal), 160.74, and 161.16 (see Fig. 1).

The next fundamental events that may have an impact on the USD/JPY will be the ECB and BoE monetary policy meetings in the next one to two hours.

Standing pat is expected on both ECB and BoE policy interest rates, but any hawkish monetary policy guidance may see a further slide in the USD/JPY.

That’s indeed a “sly final verbal warning” FX intervention conducted by Japanese authorities.