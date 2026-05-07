Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Outlook: Why a Close Above $82,133 Is Needed to Resume the Bull Run

Bitcoin remains decidedly bullish, holding firm above the key $80,000 psychological support level.

The price is in a corrective phase after peaking near $82,800 and is currently testing short-term support levels.

A close above $82,133 is needed to immediately resume bullish momentum toward the $85,000 objective.

Bitcoin continues its impressive ascent, hitting fresh highs near the 82800 mark before finding some temporary friction. The overall structure across multiple timeframes remains decidedly bullish, characterized by higher highs and higher lows, supported by key moving averages.

H4 Chart: The Macro View

The 4-hour chart highlights a strong breakout above the significant psychological level of 80000. This level, which previously acted as a hurdle, has now transitioned into a foundational support zone.

The price is currently trading well above the 50, 100, and 200-period Moving Averages (MAs), confirming the strength of the medium-term trend.

While the RSI (Relative Strength Index) shows a “Bear” divergence tag near the recent peak, this often signals a period of consolidation or a shallow pullback rather than a full reversal in such a strong trending market.

The next major objective for bulls on this timeframe remains the 85000 handle.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Four-Hour Chart, May 6, 2026

Source: TradingView.com (click to enlarge)

H1 Chart: Assessing the Pullback

Dropping down to the 1-hour chart, we see the recent price action in more detail. After peaking just shy of 83000, Bitcoin has entered a corrective phase. It is currently testing the 50-MA (blue line) near 81000.

The 82133 level (purple line) has switched to immediate resistance.

For the bullish momentum to resume immediately, we would want to see an hourly candle close back above 82133. Failure to do so might see a deeper retest of the 80000 breakout point, which aligns closely with the ascending trendline support.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) One-Hour Chart, May 6, 2026

Source: TradingView.com (click to enlarge)

M30 Chart: Intraday Dynamics and Trade Opportunities

The 30-minute chart reveals a more aggressive corrective slope. The price has pierced below the 50-MA and is currently hovering around the 81400 area.

Potential Trade Opportunities:

The Trendline Retest (Long): Aggressive buyers may look for long entries if the price touches the primary ascending trendline (currently intersecting near 80,000 – 80400). A bullish reversal candle (like a hammer or engulfing pattern) at this junction would offer a high-probability entry with a stop-loss potentially just below the trendline.

The Breakout Re-entry (Long): For more conservative traders, a break and hold back above the 82133 level would signal that the minor correction is over. A long position on a successful retest of 82133 targets the 82800 recent high and 84000 beyond.

Short-term Scalp (Short): Only for the nimble, a sustained move below the 50-MA on the M30 could open a path for a quick scalp toward the 100-MA (yellow line) near 80960.

However, shorting into such a strong uptrend carries significant risk.

Key Levels to Watch:

Resistance: 82133, 82800, 85000.

Support: 80960 (100-MA M30), 80000 (Psychological/Trendline), 78197.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) M30 Chart, May 6, 2026

Source: TradingView.com (click to enlarge)

Bitcoin remains in a “buy the dip” environment. While the RSI indicates that the move was slightly overextended, the technical structure is intact as long as price remains above the 80000 psychological floor