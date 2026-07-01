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Nikkei 225 Wave Analysis

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Nikkei 225: ⬆️ Buy

– Nikkei 225 reversed from support level 68600.00

– Likely to rise to resistance level 72575.00

Nikkei 225 index recently reversed from the support area between the support level 68600.00 (former strong resistance from the start of June), 20-day moving average and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from the start of this month.

The upward reversal from this support area created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Hammer – which started the active impulse wave (5).

Given the strong daily uptrend, Nikkei 225 index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 72575.00 (that stopped earlier impulse wave (3)).

Nikkei 225 Wave Analysis – 30 June 2026


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