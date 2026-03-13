Eco Data 3/13/26

|GMT
|Ccy
|Events
|Act
|Cons
|Prev
|Rev
|21:30
|NZD
|Business NZ PMI Feb
|55.0
|55.2
|55.1
|07:00
|GBP
|GDP M/M Jan
|0.20%
|0.10%
|07:00
|GBP
|Goods Trade Balance (GBP) Jan
|-21.7B
|-22.7B
|10:00
|EUR
|Eurozone Industrial Production M/M Jan
|0.70%
|-1.40%
|12:30
|CAD
|Net Change in Employment Feb
|10.0K
|-24.8K
|12:30
|CAD
|Unemployment Rate Feb
|6.60%
|6.50%
|12:30
|CAD
|Manufacturingles M/M Jan
|-3.30%
|0.60%
|12:30
|CAD
|Capacity Utilization Q4
|78.40%
|78.50%
|12:30
|USD
|Personal Income M/M Jan
|0.50%
|0.30%
|12:30
|USD
|Personal Spending M/M Jan
|0.30%
|0.40%
|12:30
|USD
|PCE Price Index M/M Jan
|0.30%
|0.40%
|12:30
|USD
|PCE Price Index Y/Y Jan
|2.90%
|2.90%
|12:30
|USD
|Core PCE Price Index M/M Jan
|0.40%
|0.40%
|12:30
|USD
|Core PCE Price Index Y/Y Jan
|3.10%
|3.00%
|12:30
|USD
|GDP Annualized Q4 P
|1.40%
|1.40%
|12:30
|USD
|GDP Price Index Q4 P
|3.60%
|3.70%
|12:30
|USD
|Durable Goods Orders Jan
|1.10%
|-1.40%
|12:30
|USD
|Durable Goods Orders ex Transport Jan
|0.50%
|0.90%
|14:00
|USD
|UoM Consumer Sentiment Mar P
|55.0
|56.6
|14:00
|USD
|UoM 1-Yr Inflation Expectations Mar P
|3.40%
