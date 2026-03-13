Eco Data 3/13/26

Fri, Mar 13, 2026 06:49 GMT
    GMTCcyEventsActConsPrevRev
    21:30NZDBusiness NZ PMI Feb55.055.255.1
    07:00GBPGDP M/M Jan0.20%0.10%
    07:00GBPGoods Trade Balance (GBP) Jan-21.7B-22.7B
    10:00EUREurozone Industrial Production M/M Jan0.70%-1.40%
    12:30CADNet Change in Employment Feb10.0K-24.8K
    12:30CADUnemployment Rate Feb6.60%6.50%
    12:30CADManufacturingles M/M Jan-3.30%0.60%
    12:30CADCapacity Utilization Q478.40%78.50%
    12:30USDPersonal Income M/M Jan0.50%0.30%
    12:30USDPersonal Spending M/M Jan0.30%0.40%
    12:30USDPCE Price Index M/M Jan0.30%0.40%
    12:30USDPCE Price Index Y/Y Jan2.90%2.90%
    12:30USDCore PCE Price Index M/M Jan0.40%0.40%
    12:30USDCore PCE Price Index Y/Y Jan3.10%3.00%
    12:30USDGDP Annualized Q4 P1.40%1.40%
    12:30USDGDP Price Index Q4 P3.60%3.70%
    12:30USDDurable Goods Orders Jan1.10%-1.40%
    12:30USDDurable Goods Orders ex Transport Jan0.50%0.90%
    14:00USDUoM Consumer Sentiment Mar P55.056.6
    14:00USDUoM 1-Yr Inflation Expectations Mar P3.40%
