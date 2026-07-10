HomeEconomic CalendarEco Data 7/10/26

Eco Data 7/10/26

GMTCcyEventsActConsPrevRev
23:50JPYPPI M/M Jun0.30%0.90%
23:50JPYPPI Y/Y Jun6.80%6.30%
06:00EURGermany CPI M/M Jun F-0.30%-0.30%
06:00EURGermany CPI Y/Y Jun F2.40%2.40%
12:30CADNet Change in Employment Jun10.0K87.8K
12:30CADUnemployment Rate Jun6.60%6.60%
12:30CADBuilding Permits M/M May0.50%-7.60%
23:50JPY
PPI M/M Jun
Actual
Consensus0.30%
Previous0.90%
23:50JPY
PPI Y/Y Jun
Actual
Consensus6.80%
Previous6.30%
06:00EUR
Germany CPI M/M Jun F
Actual
Consensus-0.30%
Previous-0.30%
06:00EUR
Germany CPI Y/Y Jun F
Actual
Consensus2.40%
Previous2.40%
12:30CAD
Net Change in Employment Jun
Actual
Consensus10.0K
Previous87.8K
12:30CAD
Unemployment Rate Jun
Actual
Consensus6.60%
Previous6.60%
12:30CAD
Building Permits M/M May
Actual
Consensus0.50%
Previous-7.60%
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