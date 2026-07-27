HomeEconomic CalendarEco Data 7/27/26

Eco Data 7/27/26

GMTCcyEventsActConsPrevRev
23:50JPYCorporate Service Price Index Y/Y Jun3.20%3.40%3.30%3.40%
08:00EURGermany IFO Business Climate Jul86.185.6
08:00EURGermany IFO Current Assessment Jul87
08:00EURGermany IFO Expectations Jul84.1
08:00EUREurozone M3 Money Supply Y/Y Jun3.20%3.20%
12:30USDDurable Goods Orders Jun1.60%-4.50%
12:30USDDurable Goods Orders ex Transport Jun0.90%1.40%
23:50JPY
Corporate Service Price Index Y/Y Jun
Actual3.20%
Consensus3.40%
Previous3.30%
Revised3.40%
08:00EUR
Germany IFO Business Climate Jul
Actual
Consensus86.1
Previous85.6
08:00EUR
Germany IFO Current Assessment Jul
Actual
Consensus
Previous87
08:00EUR
Germany IFO Expectations Jul
Actual
Consensus
Previous84.1
08:00EUR
Eurozone M3 Money Supply Y/Y Jun
Actual
Consensus3.20%
Previous3.20%
12:30USD
Durable Goods Orders Jun
Actual
Consensus1.60%
Previous-4.50%
12:30USD
Durable Goods Orders ex Transport Jun
Actual
Consensus0.90%
Previous1.40%
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