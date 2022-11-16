UK CPI accelerated further to 11.1% yoy in Oct despite energy price guarantee

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK CPI accelerated from 10.1% yoy to 11.1% yoy in October, above expectation of 10.6% yoy. That’s highest level since 1981 based on modelled data. Core CPI was unchanged at 6.5% yoy, above expectation of 6.4% yoy.

ONS said, “Despite the introduction of the government’s Energy Price Guarantee, gas and electricity prices made the largest upward contribution to the change in both the CPIH and CPI annual inflation rates between September and October 2022.”

“Rising food prices also made a large upward contribution to change with transport (principally motor fuels and second-hand car prices) making the largest, partially offsetting, downward contribution to the change in the rates.”

Also released, PPI input came in at 0.6% mom, 19.2% yoy, versus expectation of 1.0% mom, 17.7% yoy. PPI output was at 0.3% mom, 14.8% yoy, versus expectation of 0.0% mom, 14.8% yoy. PPI core output was at 0.5% mom, 13.3% yoy, versus expectation of 1.3% mom, 14.0% yoy.

Full CPI release here.