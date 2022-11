New Zealand retail sales volume rose 0.4% qoq to NZD 26B in Q3, slightly below expectation of 0.5% qoq. Sale value rose 2.5% qoq to NZD 30B. Comparing with Q3 2021, sales volume rose 4.9% yoy and sales value rose 15% yoy.

StatsNZ said, “The volume of sales in the food and beverage services industry (which includes cafes, restaurants, bars, and takeaways), increased 30 percent in the September 2022 quarter compared with the September 2021 quarter, helping to drive the rise in total retail sales.”

Full release here.