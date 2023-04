Canada GDP grew 0.1% mom in February, below expectation of 0.2% mom. Both services-producing industries and goods-producing industries edged up 0.1%. Overall, 12 of 20 subsectors increased.

Advance information indicates that real GDP edged down -0.1% in March. This advance information indicates a 0.6% increase in real GDP by industry in the first quarter of 2023.

Full Canada GDP release here.