UK’s new Chancellor of Exchequer Rishi Sunak delivers a massive GBP 30B relief package today to counter the devastating impact of coronavirus. He pledged to “doing everything we can to keep this country, and our people, healthy and financially secure.” Additionally, he said he’s in “constant communication” with BoE for “coordinated” and “comprehensive” response to the coronavirus.

The plan include GBP 5B emergency fund for the National Health Service, and “whatever it needs, whatever it costs”. People will also be given financial support if they need to cope with coronavirus, with statutory sick pay for everyone who’s been told to self-isolate, and more generous welfare rules. Additionally, the government will refund sick pay bills for 14 days in full, for two million companies with less than 250 staff.