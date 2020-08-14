RBA Governor Philip Lowe reiterated the Board’s commitment on not raising interest rate until progress is made towards full employment, with confidence that inflation could sustain in 2-3% target range. He added that “, these conditions are not likely to be met for at least three years”. Hence, it’s “highly likely” that cash rate will be at the current 0.25% level “for some years”. The 3-year yield target of 0.25% also “reinforces this message”.

Lowe also note again that the negative interest rates are not justified by the cost benefits. He added, “in a world that is so uncertain and fluid, I don’t think it is prudent to rule it out”. But as seen in some European countries and Japan, “negative interest rates also encourage people to save more, not spend more”. So, “negative interest rates can become contractionary”.

He also noted that Australian Dollar’s exchange rate is not overvalued even though he’ like it to be lower. Huge amount of intervention is needed to push the Aussie down and it wouldn’t be a successful strategy.