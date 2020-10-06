UK PMI Construction rose to 56.8 in September, up form 54.6, above expectation of 58.5. Eliot Kerr, Economist at IHS Markit: “Following August’s slowdown, growth in UK construction activity rebounded strongly in September…. Forward-looking indicators point to a sustained rise in activity… Meanwhile, latest PMI data pointed to another fall in employment numbers… That said, the rate of job shedding eased substantially, while building firms upped their purchasing activity in a further sign of encouragement for the months ahead.”

