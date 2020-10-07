US commercial crude oil inventories rose 0.5m barrels in the week ending October 2. At 492.9m barrels, inventories are about 12% above the five year average for this time of the year. Gasoline inventories dropped -1.4m barrels. Distillate dropped -1.0m barrels. Propane/propylene inventories dropped -0.1m barrels. Commercial petroleum dropped -2.0m barrels.

Price actions in WTI crude oil remained very volatile but it still could regain 40 handle with conviction. After all, it’s staying in consolidative pattern from 43.50. Further rise cannot be ruled out for the moment. But even a break of 41.43 might be seen, we don’t expect a break of 43.50 high. Meanwhile, on the downside, any decline attempt should be contained by 34.36/35.98 support zone.