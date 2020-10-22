RBNZ Assistant Governor Simone Robbers said in a speech that the central bank recognized the “possible need for further monetary stimulus”. Thus, they’re “progressing” the work to deploy additional instruments, including Funding for Lending Programme (FLP), a negative OCR, and purchases of foreign assets.

She also noted there is still a “high degree of uncertainty around the economic outlook”. It is ” possible that bank resilience will be tested in the coming months as loan losses rise materially from current low levels”. She also urged financial institutions to play a role here and they should be “reassessing how they are supporting the recovery and best serving their customers”

Full speech here.