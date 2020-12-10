CAD/JPY breaks 81.91 high, takes AUD/JPY and NZD/JPY higher

Thu, Dec 10, 2020 @ 19:45 GMT
By ActionForex.com

CAD/JPY leads commodity Yen crosses generally higher today. CAD/JPY’s break of 81.91 resistance suggests resumption of whole rise from 73.80. Near term outlook will stay bullish as long as 81.16 support holds. Next target is 61.8% projection of 73.80 to 81.91 from 77.91 at 82.92.

AUD/JPY also breaches 78.46 high, suggesting that rise from 59.89 is resuming. Near term outlook will stay bullish as long as 76.90 support holds. Next target is 38.2% projection of 59.89 to 78.46 from 73.13 at 80.22.

Now, we’s have to see if NZD/JPY with catch up with a break of 74.03 resistance too. In that case, next target is 100% projection of 63.45 to 71.66 from 68.86 at 77.07.

