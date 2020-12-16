Wed, Dec 16, 2020 @ 12:11 GMT
EU von der Leyen: Brexit governance issues largely resolved, fishing and level playing field outstanding

By ActionForex.com

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said today that “we have found a way forward on most issues” in Brexit trade talks. But “two issues still remain outstanding: the level playing field and fisheries”. Still ” issues linked to governance now have largely been resolved. The next days are going to be decisive.”

“On standards, we have agreed a strong mechanism of non- regression. That’s a big step forward. And this is to ensure that our common high labour, social and environmental standards will not be undercut,” von der Leyen added,

“Difficulties still remain on the question of how to really future-proof fair competition. But I’m also glad to report that issues linked to governance by now are largely being resolved.”

