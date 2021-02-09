DOW finally made new record high, targets 32932 next

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

DOW finally caught up with other major US indices and closed at record high overnight, up 0.76% at 31385.76. The solid support from 55 day EMA affirmed near term bullishness too. Further rise is now expected as long as 29856.30 support holds. Next target is 61.8% projection of 18213.65 to 29199.35 from 26143.77 at 32932.93.

NASDAQ has been even stronger, considering that it’s kept comfortably above rising 55 day EMA all the way in the past few months. It’s on track to 61.8% projection of 6631.42 to 12074.06 from 10822.57 at 14186.12.